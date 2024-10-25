Learning how to use it: 'Heeramandi' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay on social media

Jodhpur, Oct 25 (PTI) As Aditi Rao Hydari’s Bibbo Jaan swayed to the beats of the tabla in period drama “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, social media influencers on Instagram and YouTube were quick to make it viral by reenacting the seductive gait.

The song in the scene, “Saiyaan Hatto Jao”, went viral for obvious reasons: Hydari’s expressions, her proficiency in the dance form, and the husky voice crooning the tune.

Barnali Chattopadhyay, a classical singer who trained under the likes of Girija Devi and Shobha Gurtu, looks back and credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali for introducing her to a larger audience through his Netflix show and appreciates social media for making her songs go viral.

"I am also learning how to use it. But they (youngsters) are pro at it. It feels good. And if they are using social media to make a living, then why not? See what all youngsters are doing? They are reaching all the places because of social media. I am very glad (about the popularity of her songs on reels),” Chattopadhyay told PTI on the sidelines of recently-concluded Jodhpur RIFF.

She became a part of "Heeramandi" thanks to a mutual connection who introduced her to Bhansali, who has painstakingly recreated the pre-Partition Lahore and its Heeramandi for his opulent period drama around the life of courtesans. “I keep going to Mumbai. So one time I was visiting a friend’s place and someone listened to my singing. They later told someone who told someone and Sanjay ji called me eventually,” Chattopadhyay, 54, said.

The singer, who specialises in thumri, has sung two songs of the semi-classical genre, both filmed on Hydari -- “Saiyaan Hato Jao” and “Phool Gendwa Na Maaro”.

“The selection of songs was by Sanjay Ji. He is a very knowledgeable person. He knows what is right and what is not. He decided everything,” she said about her involvement in the show, where Bhansali was also involved as a music composer.

The Kolkata-based singer started learning singing at the early age of three, inspired by the many artistes who would come from Lucknow to perform for her grandfather - a patron of Hindustani music.

"I was quite small, so I would just sit there and listen to them. And it occurred to me that I should learn and for some reason my parents also showed interest in this idea,” Chattopadhyay said.

Her musical journey took her to learn under the tutelage of Girija Devi of Banaras Gharana and Shobha Gurtu from Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana. Chattopadhyay later learned thumri under Purnima Chaudhari in Banaras.

"I learned not only singing, but how to sit, talk, walk and etiquette. How to control anger, what to speak and where to speak. I learned everything I know from my gurus,” she said, adding that she kept learning till the age of 42.

After spending a large portion of career in Hindustani classical music, Chattopadhyay gravitated towards Sufism and Sufi singer-poet Amir Khusrau in her 40s.

"It is only after 40 that you start understanding Amir Khusrau. You need to be a certain age to understand what he wants to say. My guru Haidar Baksh in Lucknow taught me Sufi music and Urdu,” she said.

"Through Amir Khusrau, I learned about the bond between a teacher and a disciple. At times, I can understand what a guru is through the connection Khusrau had with Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya,” Chattopadhyay added.

Acknowledging the popularity of Sufi music, she said there’s been a renewed interest in the genre because of its tranquillity.

"Those who sing Sufi music have felt the tranquillity it has. The words we are pronouncing have that feeling. The times we are living in are not of peace but Sufi is peaceful,” the singer added. PTI MAH BK BK