Lee Chang-dong to return with Netflix's 'Possible Love'

Seoul, Aug 5 (PTI) Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong is returning to the director's chair after eight years with "Possible Love", a new movie from streaming service Netflix.

The film, which is Lee’s first project since 2018's "Burning", follows the lives of two married couples living starkly contrasting lives.

As the couples’ worlds begin to collide, the drama explores themes of love, conflict and the quiet unravelling of ordinary existence, Netflix stated in a press release.

The movie will feature an ensemble of some of South Korea’s most celebrated actors -- Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong of "Parasite" fame.

Jeon will play Mi-ok, opposite Sul as her husband Ho-seok. The second couple - Sang-woo and Ye-ji - will be portrayed by Zo and Cho, respectively.

The project reunites Lee with screenplay writer Oh Jung-mi, with whom he collaborated on "Burning".

The film is being produced by Pinehouse Film, alongside Anonymous Content and NOWFILM Co Ltd, and will be distributed by Netflix.

Lee has carved a unique niche in world cinema with internationally acclaimed films such as "Green Fish" (1997), "Oasis" (2002), and "Poetry" (2010).

He won the Silver Lion for best direction at Venice Film Festival for "Oasis" and a best screenplay award at Cannes for "Poetry". Lee's last film, "Burning", won the International Critics' Prize at Cannes in 2018.