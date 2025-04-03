'Legally Blonde' spin-off series 'Elle' commence production

Los Angeles, Apr 3 (PTI) Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has announced that "Elle", the upcoming prequel series to “Legally Blonde” movies, has started production.

In the series, newcomer Lexi Minetree will essay the role of a young Elle Woods, a role that Witherspoon played in two movies in the 2000s.

"Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production! Couldn't be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods," the actor posted on Instagram along with Minetree's first look photo from the show on Wednesday evening.

"Elle", backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's production banner Hello Sunshine, will follow Woods during her high school years before she went off to Harvard. It will premiere on the streaming service Prime Video.

The project was originally announced in May 2024 with Laura Kittrell as the creator. She also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries.

Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Lauren Kisilevsky executive produce via Hello Sunshine along with Marc Platt. Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

The actor had kick-started the movie franchise with 2001's "Legally Blonde", where she played the idealistic Elle Woods who follows her boyfriend to a law school in order to win him back. But in the process, she discovers a natural aptitude for the law.

A sequel, titled "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", was released in 2003 and since then, there have been talks for a third part but it is yet to materialise.

"Elle" marks the first lead TV role for Minetree, who earlier appeared in series like "Law & Order: SVU" and in TV movies like "The Murdaugh Murders", "Crowdsource Murder" and "The Paramedic Who Stalked Me".