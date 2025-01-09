Legendary filmmaker Wim Wenders to visit India for a retrospective

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) German filmmaker Wim Wenders, known world over as the auteur behind films such as "Wings of Desire", "Paris, Texas", "Anselm" and "Perfect Days", is all set to visit India for a career retrospective and hopes new material emerges out of his maiden trip to the country where "cinema is like a religion".

Not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai announced ‘Wim Wenders – King Of The Road – The India Tour’ on Thursday.

The retrospective, which will run from February 5 to 23 and 18 titles from the filmmaker's vast filmography, will celebrate the extraordinary career of the 79-year-old acclaimed filmmaker, photographer and author on his first trip to the country.

Wenders, celebrated for his improvisational and often location-driven filmmaking style, hopes to use this opportunity to film new material across the diverse landscapes of Rajasthan and Kerala as part of his stay in the country till March 1.

The master of world cinema will personally attend screenings in each city, engaging with audiences, participating in Q&A sessions and fostering meaningful dialogue with film students and industry professionals alike.

Wenders will travel to Mumbai (February 5 to 9), Pune (February 21 to 23), Thiruvananthapuram (February 10 to 11), Kolkata (February 16 to 19) and New Delhi (February 20 to 22).

"In all my travels around the world over the years, it seems astonishing that somehow, India fell off the map, not just because it is a country with an abundance of landscapes and images to explore, but also because it is a country where cinema is like a religion.

"I have known of Film Heritage Foundation’s dedication to preserving, restoring and bringing India’s precious film heritage back to contemporary audiences, so I was very happy when Shivendra invited me to come to India for a retrospective of my films. I am excited to have the opportunity to travel across the country and present my films, and who knows what will emerge from my time on the road in India,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Dungerpur, filmmaker and director of Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), said it was a "dream come true" opportunity to bring "one of the greatest masters of world cinema to come to India and support the foundation".

"... And to be able to mount a retrospective on a scale that attempts to showcase the breadth and depth of a career of over 50 years in almost every form of cinema from shorts to features, documentaries and 3D films. Wim Wenders is not just a filmmaker, but a poet and a thinker of cinema who has influenced generations of filmmakers including myself.

"He is truly the King of the Road, but he has never been to India - and it is going to be the adventure of a lifetime to travel across the country with him and show his films." Wenders, whose last release "Perfect Days", about the life of Tokyo public toilet cleaner, was one of the most loved releases of 2023. He previously made the documentary "Tokyo-Ga" in 1985 as a homage to the great Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu. Dungerpur said Wenders, a recipient of the 2024 International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award, is a champion of film heritage and it will be an extraordinary opportunity for audiences in five cities in India "to watch these beautiful restorations presented by the master himself".

Bjorn Ketels, Director at Goethe Institut Mumbai, said, “The films of Wim Wenders have played a pivotal role in the cultural work of the Goethe-Institut (The cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany).

"... He is one of the pioneers of the New German Cinema (Neues Deutsches Kino) and is considered to be one of the most important representatives of contemporary cinema. The programme includes showcasing 18 of his most acclaimed films in 5 cities in India.” Film Heritage Foundation has previously brought icons such Giuseppe Tornatore and Sir Christopher Nolan to India in the past.

The screenings, which also include titles such as "Alice In The Cities", "Kings Of The Road", "The American Friend", "Lightning Over Water", "Reverse Angle", "The State Of Things", "Don’t Come Knocking" and "Pina", are free of charge and available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. PTI BK BK