Lena Dunham says 'Too Much' won't return for another season

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (PTI) "Girls" fame Lena Dunham admitted that her popular series "Too Much" won't be returning for a second season as it was envisioned as a limited series.

Dunham co-created the 10-episode series with her husband Luis Felber, with the couple's own love story serving as the loose inspiration for Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe's characters.

"After a breakup, New York workaholic Jessica moves to London planning on being alone. She meets Felix who causes her to reconsider finding love again," reads the logline of the romantic comedy.

At last week’s FYC panel, Dunham said, "Our intention was always to make Too Much as a limited series. It was meant to feel like a classic transatlantic love story but with time to really dig into the complexities that a film doesn’t have the space for." She also added that while she is attached to the idea of another season, she believes the story is tied up perfectly.

"I fell fully in love with Meg and Will’s dynamic and started imagining what the rest of their characters’ lives together could look like – Felix and Jess have a baby! Felix and Jess are on the first ship to populate Mars! But as Luis and I sat with what we made, we realized we had told the story. It ends with a wedding. There’s even a little Easter egg, which is that within the final scene you can hear me yell ‘cut!’ We had done what we needed to do, and part of the job is knowing when to park it," Dunham said.

Dunham alum met and married Felber in the UK, where she’s been living for the past few years.

The actor is set to write, produce and direct the upcoming film "Good Sex" which will reportedly star Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury, Meg Ryan, Rashida Jones, and Tramell Tillman. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR