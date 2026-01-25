Lena Headey, Chloe Fineman join 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey and actor-comedian Chloe Fineman became the latest additions to the upcoming romantic comedy "Red, White & Royal Wedding" from Amazon MGM Studios.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 release, which was based on the 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston. It is directed by Jamie Babbit, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Headey will essay the role of Princess Catherine, while Fineman’s role is being kept under wraps. The film is headlined by Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, and Uma Thurman.

"Red, White & Royal Blue" revolved around Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), who upon his mother’s (Thurman) election as President, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. The film turned into a massive success for Prime Video and emerged among top-three most-watched romantic comedies in the platform Actors Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Aneesh Sheth, Malcolm Atobrah, Henry Ashton, and Alex Hogh Andersen round off the cast of the film Headey's latest work is "The Abandons", which released on Netflix in December 2025. It also starred Aisling Franciosi in a pivotal role.

Fineman appeared alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in a sequel to the 2003 film. It was directed by Nisha Ganatra and released in July 2025. It earned over USD 153.2 million at the box office.