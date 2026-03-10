New Delhi (PTI): "The Revenant", featuring Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to re-release in worldwide theatres on March 13.

The film, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, was originally released in 2016.

20th Century Studios shared the announcement with a post on its official Instagram handle on Monday, which featured the film's poster. "'The Revenant' returns to theatres this Friday, March 13. Get tickets now," read the caption.

"The Revenant" revolved around a 1820s frontiersman, Hugh Glass, essayed by DiCaprio, left for dead after a bear mauling and the murder of his son by a traitorous team member, John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy).

It grossed over USD 533 million at the box office and went on to earn 12 Academy Award nominations.

The film also became the first project to bring DiCaprio his Oscar win for Best Actor, alongside two more awards, the Academy Award for Inarritu in the Best Director category and Best Cinematography.

DiCaprio's latest work is "One Battle After Another", which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Released in 2025, it also starred Sean Penn.