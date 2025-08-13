Let the story of 'War 2' be a secret to everyone: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr urge fans

Mumbai: Ahead of its release, “War 2” stars Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr urged media, audiences and fans to avoid revealing spoilers to preserve the film’s viewing experience.

"'War 2' has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion.” Roshan said in a press release.

"The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes," the 51-year-old added.

He requested the audience and media to keep the film's plot under wraps after watching the film in order to let it remain a suprise for its audience.

NTR Jr echoed his co-star's request, saying, "When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time." "Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you," he added.

In this sequel to the 2019 film "War", Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir, a RAW agent. In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR Jr in a global chase.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and is part of the YRF Spyverse.

The film will also feature Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in major roles.