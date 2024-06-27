Letitia Wright teases return of 'Black Panther' character Shuri in MCU

Los Angeles, Jun 27 (PTI) Actor Letitia Wright says she would like to continue playing her popular "Black Panther" character Shuri in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022) saw Wright's Shuri take forward the legacy of 2018's original movie "Black Panther" in the aftermath of the fictional African kingdom Wakanda's loss of its beloved king T'Challa, a tweak in the script following lead star Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer in 2020.

In an appearance on the chat show "The View", Wright called Shuri "one of my favourite characters".

“Let’s just say… I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favourite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her,” she said.

Asked if a third installment of "Black Panther" was under development, the actor said, “There’s a lot coming up.” In 2018's "Black Panther", Wright was introduced as Shuri, a brilliant tech wiz, the princess of Wakanda, and T'Challa's younger sister.

The character has since appeared in three MCU films "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022).

Wright is looking forward to the release of her film "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot". PTI RDS RDS RDS