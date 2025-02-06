Lezim sequence was an effort to take our culture to world: Vicky Kaushal on deleted scene from 'Chhaava'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Actor Vicky Kaushal, whose upcoming film "Chhaava" sparked controversy over a lezim dance sequence featuring his character Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, on Thursday said the now-deleted scene was an effort from the makers to promote Maharashtra's culture worldwide.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" will see Kaushal in the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Utekar last week announced that they will remove the shots of lezim, a folk dance from the state of Maharashtra which involves a small musical instrument of the same name, after the footage in the film's trailer faced objection from a section of politicians and history enthusiasts.

Kaushal, who interacted with the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said the intent of the cast and crew of "Chhaava" was clean right from the outset.

"Not a single day went by when we didn't start work on the film without the Shivgarjana (slogans about the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). The lezim part was just for 20-30 seconds (in the film). Not just a (part of the) story but it was an effort of taking our culture to the globe.

"Sambhaji Maharaj was a king of the people and if someone asked him to play (lezim) with them, the king would definitely oblige. But if his followers feel it was a bit off... It is not important to the story of the movie, so we have removed it," the actor told reporters here.

Kaushal further said the upcoming film is based on novelist Shivaji Sawant's Marathi book "Chaava".

The actor, who has played real-life characters in movies "Sardar Udham" and "Sam Bahadur", said the preparation for "Chhaava" went on for almost a year.

"It also took almost a year to get the costumes and jewellery ready. The costumes are locally procured and are not rented.

"It took me seven months to prepare for this movie... to grow long hair, beard, study the language and culture, develop the physique, and undergo training for action sequences. Laxman sir also told me that there would be no cheating when it comes to horse riding and that I'd have to learn it," he added.

The actor also visited the famous Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, the 12th Shiva Jyotirling, near the Ellora Caves today.

The upcoming movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It marks Kaushal's second second collaboration with Utekar after 2023's "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke". Produced by Maddock Films, "Chhaava" will hit the screens on February 14. PTI AW RDS RDS