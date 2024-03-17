LFW X FDCI 2024: Aashim Gulati turns showstopper for Siddhartha Tytler

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Walking the ramp is nothing like shooting a film, believes actor Aashim Gulati, who turned showstopper for designer Siddhartha Tytler's new collection "Checkmate" at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Dressed in a shimmery black ensemble, the actor took to the stage on Saturday as part of the ongoing fashion extravaganza here.

"I have done fashion shows a couple of times but I am also nervous whenever I am walking the ramp. It's not like shooting the films. It's just like one take," Gulati told PTI.

The actor, whose latest release is the Netflix film "Murder Mubarak", will next be seen in a currently untitled film set for a release in July.

At the show, Tytler did full justice to the title of his collection. A black-and-white chess board-type structure with chess pieces such as the king, bishop, knight and elephant was placed strategically at the end of the ramp.

The models, wearing monochrome tones with lots of bling and shimmer, walked down the stage to show off the garments and later strutted back to the board to take their places as chess pieces alongside the black-and-white inanimate figures.

For his clothing line, Tytler said he drew inspiration from the dual personality of people.

"Our collection was called 'Checkmate'. It was inspired by our dual personalities, the games people play, the dark side of life. We have black and white like yin and yang (two complementary principles of Chinese philosophy) and it was just a play on emotions," he added.

The fashion gala will come to a close on Sunday. PTI ATR RDS RDS