LFW X FDCI 2024 finale: Rohit Bal returns to runway almost a year after health scare

New Delhi: Rohit Bal presented his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, which marked the renowned fashion designer's runway comeback 10 months after his health scare.

Actor and Lakme muse Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Bal, who showcased the clothing line "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" on Sunday night.

The collection featured flowing fabrics, intricate embroidery, and vibrant hues that mirrored the mysteries of the universe. Delicate floral motifs symbolised the bloom of life, with each ensemble narrating the journey of a flower from bud to full bloom under a starlit sky.

Bal described "Kaaynaat" as a journey through the wonders of nature, celebrating the bloom of life and beauty.

"Partnering with Lakme was an incredible experience, and this collection reflects both the grace of nature and the enduring power of beauty," the 63-year-old said.

Last December, Bal was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues.

Panday, who is receiving acclaim for her work in Vikramaditya Motwane's film "CTRL", took to the stage in a black lehenga and bralette paired with caped sleeves. Motifs of red roses and deer featured prominently in her ensemble.

The collection is billed as "a poetic ode to nature, beauty, and the art of transformation".

"With roses as the centrepiece, each garment unveils a story woven through intricate embroidery and masterful craftsmanship, capturing the delicate balance of time and metamorphosis.

"This grand finale is a stunning celebration of nature's elegance, where fashion blooms into art, leaving an indelible mark on the world of haute couture," read a post on the official LFW Instagram page.

The five-day fashion gala closed on Sunday.