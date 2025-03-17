LFW X FDCI 2025: Anamika Khanna to open gala; Tarun Tahiliani, Shantnu Nikhil to showcase pret labels

New Delhi: The Lakmē Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will open on March 26 with the 25th edition of the gala presenting the pret labels by celebrated designers Tarun Tahiliani and Shantnu Nikhil, the organisers said on Monday.

Celebrated designer Anamika Khanna will open the fashion week, presented by the House of Lakmē, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), and Reliance Brands (RBL), with her pret label AK|OK Anamika Khanna in partnership with the Lakmē 9to5 Hya-Matte range.

Tahiliani and Shantnu Nikhil will showcase their pret labels OTT Tarun Tahliani and S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, respectively.

NIF Global presents GenNext will unveil three emerging talents: Abhichiq, That Antique Piece, and Quarter.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said it is a privilege to have been associated with the industry this long as the platform turns 25 years.

"Hopefully, our endeavour to provide a platform over these years for the business of fashion is being realised as we go along the way. This season promises to highlight exceptional design talent on the runway.

"Our aim is to create a dynamic platform for both established and emerging designers, showcasing their work to industry professionals while fostering new talent through our discovery initiatives. We are eagerly anticipating this season and believe it will elevate the Indian fashion industry to new heights," Sethi said in a statement.

"As we commemorate 25 years of Lakmē Fashion Week, we take immense pride in our legacy of shaping the convergence of beauty and fashion in India.

"With a dynamic confluence of designers, cutting-edge beauty looks, and a continued emphasis on defining trends at scale, we are looking forward to our opening show titled Silver Collar, where we are collaborating with Anamika Khanna AK|OK to bring runway-inspired beauty to the daily work wardrobe of the woman at work," added Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē India.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, said they are excited to return with an exhilarating line-up, showcasing outstanding design talent from India and around the world.

"This season will feature a diverse array of influential and visionary creators as we also look ahead to setting an agenda for the next 25 years. We’re grateful for the ongoing support of our valued brand partners and are thrilled to welcome new collaborators to this dynamic journey. With high anticipation, we aim to transform the event into a vibrant epicentre of design, innovation, and sustainability at the iconic Jio World Center," Chandok said.

The fashion gala, which will conclude on March 30, will feature new partnerships, including NOTHING x Amit Aggarwal, Lufthansa x Falguni Shane Peacock and L’Atelier 1664 x Shivan Narresh.

Sustainable fashion, a mainstay at the LFW X FDCI, will be presented through showcases by Eka, RKive City (CDC Winner), Khadi India showcase and a special artisan designer Soumya Kala Vidya showcase.

NEXA presents ‘The Spotlight’ with the platform Somya Goyal who beat over 50 emerging designers for the coveted prize. Acclaimed designer showcases like NEXA Presents AFEW Rahul Mishra & Lakmē Salon X Satya Paul by Abraham & Thakore will be held during the fashion show.

British fashion powerhouse ASOS will also make a grand entry on the Indian runway with its debut at the LFW X FDCI Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI.

FDCI Stockroom, where people can explore and shop designer wear at jaw-dropping prices, will culminate the five-day-long initiative.

All showcases will be live-streamed across Lakmē, Lakmē Fashion Week, and FDCI social media channels as well as JioTV on OTT.