Like Dharmendra and Dev Anand, Rannvijay Singha hopes to work for a long time

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Rannvijay Singha says he has reached a stage where he can choose roles for creative satisfaction rather than money and draws inspiration from movie icons Dharmendra and Dev Anand, who continued to work till the very end.

The actor said when he is old, he would like to have had a varied career and great friendships, just like his favourite artists Dharmendra and Dev Anand.

"I love people like Dharmendra Ji who worked till his last film or Dev Anand Ji. We don't know if those last films that he did were released and became successful. But he was shooting at 90 on a hilltop wearing a sweater, that was something. So, if I can continue to do this for a long time, it'll be awesome," Singha told PTI in an interview.

Singha's first moment under the limelight was in early 2000s when he won the inaugural edition of adventure reality series "MTV Roadies". He then went on to host the show for many seasons, while also making a foray in acting with movies such as "Toss: A Flip of Destiny" (2009), "London Dreams" (2009) and "Action Replayy" (2010).

At the beginning of his career as a performer, the actor said he was offered parts that mirrored his real-life persona -- “Rocky, DJ, cool guy, biker guy”.

But now, the actor has started getting opportunities to play different characters, whether it was the role of a teacher in the hit series "Mismatched" or an NRI in the upcoming second season of "Kohrra".

"Initially, I did a few films. I don't know if people saw them but the roles were mostly who I was in real life. I am still that guy. But it doesn't always translate into being a character in a film.

"So, when you do a different character, people say, 'It feels like Rannvijay has tried to act.' And it feels great when that happens." Now, he is at a stage where he can say no to certain projects.

"The job that I do is adventure, sports and hosting. So, I can actually choose a role where I feel like I'll get to act and I'll get recognition for that. I don't have to run the house with this. So, maybe I'll say no to the one which I would only do for money." In "Kohrra 2", which returns on Netflix on February 11 with a fresh story, Singha stars alongside Mona Singh and Barun Sobti.

He plays one of the key suspects in the new investigation centred on the murder of a woman found dead in her brother’s barn. Sobti reprises his role of Amarpal Jasjit Garundi from the previous season, while Singh joins him as his senior Dhanwant Kaur.

"I was really happy that I got this opportunity. And the role is different. Whenever I choose something to act in, I'm hoping that if a fan or someone who knows me sees it, then they say 'He did something different or he did a good job'," Singha said about his new role.

The actor said he was a fan of the first season of the Sudip Sharma-created series and wanted to work with the writer.

"I was very excited when I got a call for it because I have been wanting to work with Sudip sir. All the work that he has done, it really resonated with me. We have similar sensitivities, the kind of stuff that we watch. I didn't know how big or small or what the role was but I had made up my mind that if I do well in the audition and I get an offer, I will 100 per cent say yes without seeing the script." Even though the scenes and the show's subject were intense, the working environment was positive and fun, the actor added.

"It was after a couple of days, when my heavy scenes were over, that I felt instant satisfaction. The first two days were heavy for me. And I realized the team is very efficient.

"They've already worked together. The first season was successful. So the team was very confident and joyous while doing serious, intense work." Asked if he feels he is finally at the right place in the industry, Singha said, for him, every achievement feels like a little victory.

"I was going to the army in 2003. I was going to the academy. And the reason I didn't go is because I wanted to see if I could do an adventurous life, ride bikes and do that outside of the army. That happened on the first season of 'Roadies'.

"Sometimes I bite my tongue when I say 'I can't believe that this is our life and our work. Hope it doesn’t get jinxed.' So, am I at the right place? Am I in the right profession? Do I feel stuck? No, I feel I'm lucky that I was traveling the world at 21-22, getting paid for hosting shows. I'm getting to do a role, it's crazy. So, are we in the right place? 100 per cent. Have we made it? I think that's a continuous process." "Kohrra" also features Anuraag Arora, Pooja Bhamrrah and Prayrak Menta in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sharma alongside Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani.

Sharma has co-created and co-written the series with Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. PTI BK RB BK BK