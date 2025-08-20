Lilly Singh joins Netflix film ‘Best of the Best’ about competitive Bollywood dance

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) Netflix has expanded its cast for "Best of the Best", a coming-of-age film set around competitive Bollywood dancing, with comedian Lilly Singh joining in.

The story is penned by Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam. Minhaj will also act. It will see two childhood friends join the Bollywood dance team at their college. What may have seemed fun at the outset will prove to be immensely competitive and intense.

The previously announced Minhaj, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia will be joined by new members, Variety reported.

Ankur Rathee, who has acted in “Four More Shots Please” and Chaneil Kular from the streamer’s original “Sex Education” are in the movie along with Shreya Navile, Becky Alex, Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi and Sasha Bhasin.

The film will be directed by Lena Khan, who has previously worked with Ramakrishnan as a director on “Never Have I Ever”.

The Netflix original will be produced by Minhaj and Venkataramanujam under 186k films. PTI COR BK BK