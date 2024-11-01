Lily James, Pierce Brosnan to lead 'Cliffhanger' reboot

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (PTI) A reboot of the 1993 action-thriller "Cliffhanger" is in development with Lily James and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan leading the cast.

Advertisment

It was earlier reported that the original film's lead, veteran actor Sylvester Stallone, will be returning for a follow-up to the original movie that would be directed by Ric Roman Waugh of "Greenland".

The project has now been reimagined but will retain the original’s high-stakes, mountainous action, while exploring a fresh storyline, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The reboot will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier worked with Brosnan on the Dwayne Johnson-led "Black Adam".

Advertisment

"Cliffhanger" featured Stallone as Gabe Walker, a former mountain rescue ranger who becomes embroiled in a high-stakes heist gone wrong.

The new script is based on a story by Ana Lily Amirpour. Filming is underway in Austria. Brosnan will play seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper, who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with daughter Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers.

Ray’s daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival.

Advertisment

The movie will also feature Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba and Bruno Gouery in pivotal roles.

Lars Sylvest of Thank You Pictures, Joe Neurauter of Supernix and Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher will produce the project with Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe. PTI RB RB