Linda Hamilton says she won't watch 'Stranger Things' season 5 after starring in it

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (PTI) "The Terminator" star Linda Hamilton, who is a self-confessed fan of Netflix series "Stranger Things", says she won't be watching the fifth season of the period sci-fi drama after playing a role in it. The series, created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, became something of a cultural phenomenon when its first season released on Netflix in 2016.

Hamilton, 67, said now that she is part of the show, the story is kind of ruined for her.

"When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch once I'm in something," she told Us Weekly.

"It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won't be watching," the actor said, adding that she has watched every other season of the show "with relish".

"I just love it," she added.

"Stranger Things" revolves around a group of young friends in the Indiana of 1980. They unwittingly become a part of strange happenings in their town of Hawkins.

The series stars Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink in key roles.

Duffer Brothers have already announced that the fifth season of the show will conclude the story. The fifth season is yet to have a confirmed release date.