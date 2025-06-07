Lindsay Lohan-Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Freakier Friday' set for August 8 release in India

New Delhi: "Freakier Friday", a sequel to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' 2003 hit "Freaky Friday", will be released in Indian theatres on August 8, Walt Disney Studios India has announced.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the upcoming film will see Lohan and Curtis reprising their roles of Anna and Tess, respectively.

Sharing the official trailer of the movie on its official Instagram page, the studio posted, "Get FREAKing ready. Watch the new trailer for Freakier Friday and experience it only in cinemas August 8." The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis, a press release said.

"Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," read the official plotline.

Actors Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon will also star in the follow-up movie.

"Freakier Friday" will be released in Indian theatres in English and Hindi.