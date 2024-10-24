Line-up for 2024 IFFI's Indian Panorama unveiled, 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar' to open

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" will be the opening film of the Indian Panorama section at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the film gala, which will run from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa, a total of 25 feature films, including five mainstream movies, and 20 non-feature films will be showcased under the Indian Panorama section.

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", which was also directed by Hooda, was released in theatres in March this year in Hindi and Marathi. Hooda played the titular character in the movie.

The line-up of features film, selected from 384 entries, also includes "Kerebete" (Kannada), "Onko Ki Kothin" (Bengali), "Karken" (Garo), "Article 370" (Hindi), "Srikanth" (Hindi), "Aadujeevitham" (Malayalam), "Raavsaaheb" (Marathi), "Jigarthanda Double X" (Tamil) and "35 Chinna Katha Kaadu" (Telugu).

Besides, the five mainstream titles are -- "Karkhanu" (Gujarati), "12th Fail" (Hindi), "Manjummel Boys" (Malayalam), "Swargarath" (Assamese) and "Kalki 2898 AD" (Telugu).

Ladakhi-language film "Ghar Jaisa Kuch" will be the opening non-feature film at the festival. Other titles include "6-A Akash Ganga" (Hindi), "Amma's Pride" (Tamil), "Batto Ka Bulbula" (Haryanvi), "Chanchisoa" (Garo), "Flanders Di Zameen Vich" (PUnjabi) and "Google Matrimony" (English).

A total of 262 non-feature movies were considered.

The selection is made by eminent personalities from the cinema world.

The 12-member jury for feature film is headed by acclaimed film director and actor Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and also includes renowned actor Manoj Joshi.

The non-feature films section jury comprises six members with acclaimed documentary and wildlife film director Subbiah Nallamuthu as its chairperson.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. PTI RB RB