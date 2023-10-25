Line-up of 2023 NFDC Film Bazaar unveiled

New Delhi: The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) on Wednesday announced that a total of 20 films from 11 countries have been selected for the 17th edition of the Film Bazaar, the co-production market event held on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The conclave will take place at Marriott Resort in Goa from November 20 to 24, a press release said.

The selected filmmakers will pitch their projects to international and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents at the open pitch, it added.

The line-up includes movies from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the US, the UK, Singapore, Germany, France, Poland, Luxembourg and Israel.

Gitanjali Rao's "Lost and Found", Marathi feature "Aath" from Nachiket Waikar, Dev Benegal's Hindi movie "A Love Supreme", Odia film "Baghuni" by Jitendra Mishra, Gujarati film "Bhai Band" from Manish Saini, "Bhopal Boys" (Hindi) by Ajitesh Sharma, "Fashigate" (Marathi) by Phulawa Khamkar, "Heirloom" (Gujarat and Hindi) by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya, and "I'll Smile in September" (Hindi) by Aakash Chhabra, among others, are part of the Film Bazaar slate.

Prithul Kumar, film festival director, IFFI & Film Bazaar, and Joint Secretary (Films) & MD, NFDC, said Film Bazaar received a record number of applications of 142 projects from 19 countries in 27 languages.

"Co-production market has been one of the most important segments of the Film Bazaar helping curated projects and financial support. It has consistently brought out notable projects.

"We wish the selected filmmakers all the best and hope that their projects will find a fitting co-production match for their forthcoming journey towards a successful completion of their project," Kumar said in a statement.

The 54th edition of IFFI will run through November 20-28 in Panaji, Goa.