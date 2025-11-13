Linkin Park expands India debut with standalone Bengaluru concert on Jan 23

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Rock band Linkin Park on Thursday announced a special standalone concert in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, expanding their long-awaited India debut with Lollapalooza India 2026.

Linkin Park, known for genre-defining hits such as “In the End”, “Numb” and “Crawling”, will be headlining Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, marking the band’s first-ever performance in the country.

The Bengaluru show is part of the group’s From Zero World Tour and will be held at Brigade Innovation Gardens, the band said in a statement.

“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India," band member Mike Shinoda said.

Linkin Park, which paused live shows following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, made its comeback in 2024 with a new lead vocalist, putting to rest years of speculation about the band's future.

The group, which now includes -- Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell and Colin Brittain, introduced its new album "From Zero", led by singles "Lost" and "Friendly Fire".

The setlist for Indian concerts will feature new tracks such as “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is the Crown”, as well as classic anthems from their early catalogue.

Homegrown metal band Bloodywood will open the Bengaluru concert.

General ticket sales for Bengaluru concert will go live on November 15 at 12 pm exclusively on BookMyShow. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow. PTI RB RB