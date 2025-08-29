Linkin Park to make India debut at Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Legendary rock band Linkin Park will perform in India for the first time as one of the headliners of Lollapalooza India 2026, organisers announced on Friday.

The band, known for genre-defining hits such as "In the End", "Numb" and "Crawling", will take the stage in Mumbai at the festival, which will run on January 24 and 25, marking a historic debut that fans have awaited for decades.

"India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," band member Mike Shinoda said in a statement.

Linkin Park, which paused live shows following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, made its comeback in 2024 with a new lead vocalist, putting to rest years of speculation about the band’s future.

The group, which now includes -- Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell and Colin Brittain, introduced its new album "From Zero", led by singles "Lost" and "Friendly Fire".

“For over 20 years, Linkin Park’s music has soundtracked personal journeys across the world and in India their fan base has only grown stronger. Their debut is one of the most anticipated moments in India’s live music history,” BookMyShow Live, promoter and co-producer of the festival, said.

Lollapalooza India, returning for its fourth edition, will also feature rapper Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, Knock2, LANY, Fujii Kaze, Calum Scott and several other global acts.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, spearheads Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Tickets for the festival are available on lollaindia.com. PTI RB RB