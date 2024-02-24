Lionsgate developing 'Naruto' film, ropes in filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (PTI) A live-action film based on classic Japanese manga series "Naruto" is being developed by Hollywood studio Lionsgate.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the studio has hired "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" maker Destin Daniel Cretton to direct the project.

The film adaptation will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu for Arad Productions, as well as Jeremy Latcham, Cretton, and Jeyun Munford for Hisako.

Created by Masashi Kishimoto in 1999, "Naruto" is one of the world’s most popular manga series and has sold over 250 million copies in more than 60 countries and territories.

The story of the manga follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming leader of his village. He faces an uphill battle in this mission, given the fact that the Nine-Tailed Fox spirit sealed within him at birth once brought destruction upon the place.

The manga has spawned an anime adaptation, as well as video games, numerous anime films and a sequel series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations".

Cretton is currently working on "Wonder Man", based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. He will also direct the sequel to "Shang-Chi", which featured Simu Liu as the titular superhero. PTI RB RB RB