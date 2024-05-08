Lionsgate India, Abundantia & EFAR Films collaborating for two feature films

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Lionsgate India on Wednesday announced its partnership with production banner Abundantia Entertainment and content company EFAR Films for two feature film projects.

The three companies are teaming up for an action comedy film and a romantic comedy. The projects are currently in the scripting stage, according to a press release.

Lionsgate India, one of the most recent entrants in the South Asian market, distributes and licenses premium content to linear and digital platforms across the region. The studio also develops and produces original content in local Indian language content as well as adaptations of globally successful content.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films on two exciting upcoming projects. The projects underscore our commitment to delivering innovative and culturally resonant films to audience world over, and we are thrilled to bring this to life for our audiences in India.

"This is a testament to the power of gripping storytelling and the creative vision of our partners," said Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia.

Abundantia Entertainment is the banner behind hit movies such as "Baby", "Airlift", "Toilet – Ek Prem Katha", "Chhorii" and "Jalsa" as well as shows like "Breathe" and "Hush Hush".

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said they are delighted to partner with Lionsgate and with EFAR Films for the two projects.

"At Abundantia Entertainment, we are committed to producing high-quality and engaging content that is uniquely Indian and resonates with audiences globally. The two upcoming films perfectly align with this vision," he added.

Founded by Kavita Sharma Gandhi, EFAR Films LLP is a content development and distribution company that aims to collaborate and partner with talent, platforms, production houses and studios to take Indian stories across the globe.