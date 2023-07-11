Lionsgate Play to live stream 75th Emmy Awards in India on September 19

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The 75th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony, conducted by the Los Angeles-based Television Academy, from 5.30 am (IST) on September 19, according to a press release.

The Emmy Awards will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines, the streamer added.

In a first, the nominations for awards will be live streamed on Lionsgate Play's YouTube channel on July 12 at 9 pm (IST).

Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President at Lionsgate, said the platform is committed to bringing the best to its audiences across the globe.

"We are delighted to LIVE stream the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Emmy Awards across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines.

"It’s a milestone year for the Emmys and we are planning to take things a notch higher with the nominations being live streamed on our YouTube platform. It’s an exciting event for fans, and we would like to keep up the spirits to ensure the best viewing experience,” Dhanuka said in a statement.

To celebrate their 75 years, Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre said they decided to give the statuette an update, drawing inspiration from Halley's Comet, which is visible from the Earth once every 75 years.

“We were trying to find a way to honour the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century. Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself,” added McIntyre. PTI RDS RDS RDS