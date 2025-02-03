Lisa Mishra to perform alongside Ed Sheeran in Delhi-NCR concert

New Delhi: Singer-actor Lisa Mishra is set to perform with British musician Ed Sheeran at his Delhi-NCR concert on February 15.

Sheeran will perform at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram as part of his Mathematics Tour, which commenced with a performance in Pune concert on January 30.

Getting to sing alongside Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true moment for her, Mishra said.

"He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the same stage with him is surreal. This is a defining moment in my career—one that reinforces my belief in the power of music and hard work." "I’ve always wanted to push boundaries, and this opportunity is a huge step forward in that journey. I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received, and I can't wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance," the musician said in a statement.

The "Call Me Bae" actor also teased a few surprise for the audience.

"Music has been my passion since day one, and this experience is only fueling my fire to go bigger and bolder in my artistic journey," she added.

On Sunday, Sheeran, known for tracks like "Shape of You", "Perfect" and "Thinking out Loud", performed in Hyderabad.

His next stop is in Chennai on Wednesday, followed by concerts in Bengaluru and Shillong on February 8 and 12, respectively.

The Mathematics Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.