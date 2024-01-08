List of 2024 Golden Globe winners

New Delhi: Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Female Actor in a supporting movie role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Male Actor in a supporting movie role: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Female Actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Ali Wong, "Beef"

Male Actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series: Kieran Culkin in Succession

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series: Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television: Matthew Macfadyen

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri from The Bear

Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Musical/Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Score - Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Song - Motion Picture: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell in Barbie

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Beef