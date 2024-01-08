Advertisment
List of 2024 Golden Globe winners

Masaba Naqvi
08 Jan 2024
“Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both picked up Golden Globes for their leading roles in the limited TV series

New Delhi: Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Female Actor in a supporting movie role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Male Actor in a supporting movie role: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Female Actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Ali Wong, "Beef"

Male Actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

Best Director – Motion Picture:  Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series: Kieran Culkin in Succession

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series: Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television: Matthew Macfadyen

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri from The Bear

Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Musical/Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Score - Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Song - Motion Picture: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell in Barbie

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Beef

