List of 2024 Golden Globe winners

New Delhi: Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
Best Drama Series: Succession
Female Actor in a supporting movie role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Male Actor in a supporting movie role: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Female Actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Ali Wong, "Beef"
Male Actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Steven Yeun, "Beef"
Best Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron
Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series: Kieran Culkin in Succession
Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series: Sarah Snook for Succession
Best Supporting Male Actor – Television: Matthew Macfadyen
Best Supporting Female Actor – Television: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri from The Bear
Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Best Musical/Comedy Series: The Bear
Best Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Score - Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer
Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Emma Stone in Poor Things
Best Song - Motion Picture: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell in Barbie
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Beef