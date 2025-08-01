List of winners for 71st National Film Awards

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday.

Feature Film Category Best Feature Film - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' Best Direction - Sudipto Sen ' The Kerala Story' Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' by Karan Johar Best Debut Film of a Director - 'Aatmapamphlet' by Ashish Bende Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan', Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail' Best Actress - Rani Mukerji for 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway' Best Supporting Actor - Vijayaraghavan for 'Pookkaalam', Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for 'Parking' Best Supporting Actress - Urvashi for 'Ullozhukku', Janki Bodiwala for 'Vash' Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - 'Hanu-Man' by Prasanth Varma Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - 'Sam Bahadur' by Meghna Gulzar Best Children's Film - 'Naal 2' by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti Best Child Artist - Sukriti Veni Bandreddi for 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu', Kabir Khandare for 'Gypsy', Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap for 'Naal 2' Best Cinematography - Prasantanu Mohapatra for 'The Kerala Story' Best Screenplay - Sai Rajesh Neelam for 'Baby', Ramkumar Balakrshnan for 'Parking' Best Dialogue Writer - Deepak Kingrani for 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Best Production Design - Mohandas for 'Everyone Is A Hero' - Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) - Nandu and Prudhvi for Hanu-Man (Telugu) Best Make-Up Artist - Shrikant Desai for 'Sam Bahadur' - Best Costume Design - Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for 'Sam Bahadur' Best Music Direction for Songs - G V Prakash Kumar for 'Vaathi' (Tamil) - Best Music Direction for Background Scores - Harshavardhan Rameshwar for 'Animal' - Best Lyrics - Kasarla Shyam for 'Ooru Palleturu' in 'Balagam' - Best Male Playback Singer - PVN S Rohit for 'Baby' (Premisthunna) - Best Female Playback Singer - Shilpa Rao for 'Chaliya' in 'Jawan' - Best Choreography - Vaibhavi Merchant for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re (Hindi)) - Best Sound Design - Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan for 'Animal' - Best Editing - Midhun Murali for 'Pookkaalam' - Special Mention - Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) - M R Rajakrishnan (Hindi) Best Gujarati Film - Vash (Hypnosis) by Krishnadev Yagnik - Best Garo Film - Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Megam Sangma - Best Assamese Film - Rongatapu 1982 by Adityam Saikia - Best Bengali Film - Deep Fridge by Arjun Dutta - Best Hindi Film - Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery by Yashowardhan Mishra - Best Kannada Film - Kandeelu - The Ray of Hope by K Yashoda Prakash - Best Malayalam Film - Ullozhukku by Christo Tomy - Best Marathi Film - Shyamchi Aai by Sujay Sunil Dahake - Best Odia Film - Pushkara by Subhransu Das - Best Punjabi Film - Godday Godday Chaa by Vijay Kumar Arora - Best Tamil Film - Parking by Ramkumar Balakrishnan - Best Telugu Film - Bhagavanth Kesari (I Don't Care) by Anil Ravipudi - Non-Feature Film category Best Non-Feature Film - 'Flowering Man' by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar - Best Documentary - 'God Vulture and Human' by Rishiraj Agarwal - Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Piyush Thakur for 'The First Film' - Best Script - Chidananda Naik for 'Suflowers Were The First Ones To Know' - Best Narration/Voice Over - Harikrishnan S for 'The Sacred Jack - Exploring The Tree of Wishes (English)' - Best Editing - Niladri Roy - 'Moving Focus' - Best Sound Design - Shubharun Sengupta - 'Dhundhgiri Ke Phool' - Best Cinematography - Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi and Meenakshi Sonam for 'Little Wings' - Best Short Film - 'Giddh The Scavenger' by Manish Saini - Best Debut Film of a Director - 'Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw (Mizo)' by Shilpika Bordoloi - Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Pranil Desai for 'The First Film' - Best Arts and Culture Film - 'Timeless Tamil Nadu' by Kamakhya Narayan Singh - Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - 'Mo Bou, Mo Gaan' by Subash Sahoo, 'Lentina Ao' by Sanjib Parasar - Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - 'The Silent Epidemic' by Akshat Gupta - Special Mention - 'Chronicle Of The Paddy Man' by M K Ramadas, 'The Sea and Seven Villages' by Himansu Sekhar Khatua - Best Film Critic - Utpal.