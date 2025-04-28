'Little Thomas' becomes closing film for New York Indian Film Festival 2025

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) "Little Thomas", starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah, will be the closing film at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025, which will commence on June 20.

Directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Anurag Kashyap, the film will be showcased at the festival on June 22.

"I am thrilled that the film will be closing The New York Indian Film Festival. Festival audiences are discerning and I totally value their response. Also, I am always very moved by how the Indian diaspora reconnects with their homeland through the stories we tell. It is very moving to witness that," Dugal said in a statement.

Set in the Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother.

"Little Thomas" also stars Hridansh Parekh.