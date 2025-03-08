LIVA Miss Diva crowns Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta as winners

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta have emerged as the winners at the grand finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2024.

According to a press release, the grand finale saw Malik being crowned as LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 and Mehta announced as LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024.

The grand finale, which was held in Mumbai on Friday, witnessed 24 contestants, eight in each category.

Malik and Mehta will now represent India at Miss Supranational 2025 and Miss Cosmo 2025 pageants, respectively.

The jury panel for the finale comprised mentors Ritika Khatnani (LIVA Miss Diva Beauty Queen 2024), Sonaakshi Raaj (LIVA Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2024), Bhavana Singh (LIVA Miss Diva Content Creator 2024), celebrity designer Mandira Wirk, actor Fardeen Khan, Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid, and Miss Supranational 2023 Andrea Aguilera.

LIVA Miss Diva 2024 was hosted by Nehal Chudasama and Tanuj Virwani.