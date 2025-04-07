Logan Lerman joins 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Actor Logan Lerman, best known for his role in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower", has become the latest addition to the star cast of hit crime comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" season 5.

The 33-year-old actor will feature in the upcoming series led by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The details of the plot and Lerman's role are being kept under wraps.

The Hulu show follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, the first season of the series released in 2021, followed by three more seasons in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

"Only Murders in the Building 5" also stars Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key.