Lokesh Kanagaraj, Raghava Lawrence joining hands for 'Benz'

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Sunday announced his upcoming production "Benz", starring Raghava Lawrence.

The film, which has a story by Kanagraj, will be written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of "Sulthan" fame.

Kanagraj, known for films such as "Leo" and "Vikram", shared the film update on his X page.

"It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11. I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team.

"And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen. Need all your wishes & support," he wrote.

Kanagaraj is presenting "Benz" via his production house G Squad along with Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy of The Route banner. PTI RDS RDS RDS