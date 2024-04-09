'Loki' fame Wunmi Mosaku joins cast of Ryan Coogler's next movie

Los Angeles, Apr 9 (PTI) "Loki" star Wunmi Mosaku has boarded the cast of filmmaker Ryan Coogler's upcoming supernatural horror movie.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler's frequent collaborator, Hollywood star Michael B Jordan, is headlining the film, which is currently untitled.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is set in Jim Crow-era South with the story revolving around vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Also part of the cast are actors Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Coogler wrote the script and is producing the movie through his production company Proximity Media. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing.

The film, which is scheduled for release in the US on March 7, 2025, will start production in New Orleans later this month.

Mosaku, 37, is best known for playing Hunter B-15 in two seasons of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series "Loki", headlined by Tom Hiddleston.

She has also been a part of the shows like "Black Mirror", "The End of the F***ing World", "Luther" as well as movies "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". PTI ATR RB