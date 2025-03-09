Looking forward to a great 'dostana' ahead: Karan Johar on film with Kartik Aaryan

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday said it's only natural that he and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan have teamed up to host the IIFA Awards 2025 as they are also doing a film together.

In 2019, it was announced that Kartik and Karan would work together on "Dostana 2", a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana. Two years later, production banner Dharma Productions said it will recast for the movie amid rumours about differences between the producer and the actor.

Now, Kartik and Karan are reuniting for "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", a romantic comedy to be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed 2023's "Satyaprem Ki Katha" starring Kartik.

"Kartik and I are doing a movie together so it's only natural that we also host together...

"There's nothing. It's all in the past. We are looking forward to a great 'dostana' ahead," Karan told reporters on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025 on Saturday in Jaipur.

The filmmaker also said he can't wait to see close friend and frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan perform at the awards gala on Sunday.

Karan, who has directed Shah Rukh in films such as his debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "My Name is Khan", and "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna", said he would love to reunite with the superstar for a film.

"It will be my honour and privilege (to make another movie with Shah Rukh)" he added.