Looks don't matter, skills do': Pratiek Pachori's message to aspiring actors

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Pratiek Pachori, known for his performances in acclaimed series such as "Panchayat" and "Paatal Lok", believes success in acting depends on training and skills rather than physical appearance or social media popularity.

The actor hosted acting session as a part of the six-day residential acting workshop "Actor Within", organised by Prime Habitare. It took place near Rundal in the Aravali hills.

During the media interaction on Saturday, the actor explained there are often misconceptions about acting.

"Looks do not matter'skills do. There is ample work if the right things are done at right time. If someone thinks that only making Instagram reels will be enough, that is a misconception," he said urging aspiring actors to learn structured acting before trying themselves in the field.

Sharing his journey, Pachori said he began theatre training in 2008 and moved to Mumbai in 2015, where he struggled for four years without work.

"Mumbai is a big city and actors come there from all over the country. The competition is intense," he said, adding that he never expected Panchayat, released in 2019, to become a nationwide success. "The encouragement from audiences across India was overwhelming," he added.

Prime Habitare director and organiser Akash Gaur said the workshop aimed to bridge the gap between aspiration and professional readiness outside Mumbai.

"There is immense talent beyond the industry's traditional centres, but access to guidance is limited," said Gaur, an NID Ahmedabad alumnus.

Casting director and actor Navneet Ranga, who was also a part of the workshop which started on Monday, said many aspirants arrive in Mumbai without understanding how the industry works.

"Acting must be learnt first. Casting can help you move ahead, but it cannot teach you acting," said Ranga, who cast Pachori in Panchayat.

"The first search is always for a face that fits the character."