Love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies: Simu Liu on 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Hollywood star Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called "Avengers: Doomsday" an ode to superhero films.

The highly anticipated film in the "Avengers" franchise will see Liu reprise his character. Liu joined the universe with the 2021 Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

"It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that," he said in an interview with ScreenRant.

Liu added that the film is "for all the misfits and the weirdos and the underdogs that grew up reading comic books and feeling like there was hope for them somehow – that it didn’t matter if they didn’t fit in – I think there’s just always a special place in my heart for that entire genre." "I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them," the actor said.

The actor will share screen with Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Florence Pugh (Yelena), among many others.

The sequel will also feature "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr, who is reentering the universe as a villain 'Doctor Doom'. "Avengers: Doomsday" is set to release on December 18, 2026.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the directors behind "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: End Game", are directing the film from a script written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.