Love you Ashatai: Kajol celebrates Asha Bhosle's birthday via sweet post

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Bollywood star Kajol shared a throwback picture along with a funny and heartfelt caption to celebrate the birthday of veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Monday.

The actor posted a picture with Bhosle and Saif Ali Khan at an event on Instagram. The caption to her post read, "#Throwback to this night 2014 October at HN Reliance Hospital inauguration! And guess who is still looking as good and working and performing at 92? No it's not #SaifAliKhan and me..." "Wishing this awesome legend an amazing year ahead! Had to be a post! Love you Ashatai!" she added.

The legendary singer has often given voice to Kajol's characters in songs like "Aa Khel Khelen Hum" and "Dekh Ke Yeh Roomal".

Kajol is set to star "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha" season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva-starrer "Maharagni: Queen of Queens".