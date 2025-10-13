Loved working with him on 'Inception', such a joy to come back: Elliot Page on reuniting with Nolan

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (PTI) Actor Elliot Page spoke about reuniting with Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan fifteen years later for "The Odyssey", saying that it was a joy to come back.

The actor, who appeared in Nolan's 2010 "Inception", came out as a transgender man in 2020 after playing female roles since his debut in the 2002 film "Marion Bridge". Previously known as Ellen Page, his transition was integrated into his role as Viktor Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy" which was then in its third season.

"I was so excited to be thought of for (‘The Odyssey’) and to be asked to come back to work with him," said Page during the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” panel at this year’s New York City Comic Con as quoted by Variety.

“I loved working with him on ‘Inception’ and loved being a part of that movie. I was just completely jazzed and excited, and (I) basically went and met with Chris and talked about the part, then sat in a room and read the script. It was such a joy to come back," Page said.

He admitted that he felt more comfortable within himself which makes working on the project even more fulfilling.

“To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable...To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly," he added. PTI SMR SMR BK BK