'Loveyapa' earns Rs 4.75 crore at box office in first weekend

New Delhi: Romantic comedy "Loveyapa", headlined by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has collected Rs 4.75 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Laal Singh Chaddha" and "Secret Superstar" fame, the film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

According to the makers, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 4.75 crore. "Loveyapa" earned Rs 1.25 crore on the day of its release on Friday, followed by Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday, bringing up the first weekend total to Rs 4.75 crore.

The film is described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter". It also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda in key roles.

"Loveyapa" marked the theatrical debut for both Khan and Kapoor. While Khan's first film was Netflix's "Maharaj" (2024), Kapoor's was "The Archies" which released on the streamer in 2023.