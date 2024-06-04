LS elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut leading from Mandi, Arun Govil trails in Meerut

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor Kangana Ranaut is on the way to become a parliamentarian as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is leading by a margin of over 75,000 votes, according to Election Commission trends.

Ranaut, the four-time National Award-winning actor, has been fielded against Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress.

"Ramayan" actor Arun Govil, meanwhile, is trailing from the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency by over 20,000 votes. Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma is currently in the lead from the seat, as per trends available till 1.30 pm.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura, is ahead by over 2 lakh votes. Her nearest rival is Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress.

Another BJP candidate, actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Kerala, is leading by over 73,000 votes.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who has been given a ticket by the Trinamool Congress, is also leading in his bid to get elected from Asansol, West Bengal.

He has a lead of over 47,000 votes over BJP's Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, according to trends available on the Election Commission website.

Other notable celebrity candidates in the electoral fray include BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan from Northeast Delhi and Gorakhpur, respectively.

Tiwari is leading by 1 lakh votes over Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress), while Kishan is ahead by over 41,000 in his constituency. Kishan is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad.

BJP's Locket Chatterjee is trailing in her constituency Hooghly in West Bengal with TMC's Rachna Banerjee leading from the seat by over 34,000 votes.

As per the trends, the NDA was close to the 300 mark, comfortably over the magic figure of 272 with the opposition INDIA bloc making significant gains. PTI RB BK RB