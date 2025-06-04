Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct 'Artificial' for Amazon MGM Studios

Los Angeles, Jun 4 (PTI) Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in negotiations to helm "Artificial", a true-life film about artificial intelligence company OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman.

Actors Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro and Yura Borisov, who starred in Oscar-winning movie "Anora", are circling the project which comes from Amazon MGM Studios.

"Artificial" will recount the tumultuous period at OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Altman co-founded OpenAI, but in the fall of 2023, after mounting safety concerns regarding AI, and reports of abusive behaviour, was ousted as the head of the company by his board. Five days later, after a revolt, he was reinstated.

If finalised, Garfield would play Altman and Barbaro would star as chief technology office Mira Murati. Borisov would take on the role of Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to get rid of Altman.

Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are producing the project, which has a script by Simon Rich. Amazon is planning to start production later this year.

The film would mark the second collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He has directed "After the Hunt", starring Julia Roberts, Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, and it is set for release in October this year. PTI RB RB RB