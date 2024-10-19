Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct new 'American Psycho' movie

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in discussion to direct a new take on the popular horror novel "American Psycho".

The novel, written by Bret Easton Ellis and published in 1991, was earlier adapted into a 2000 movie, featuring Christian Bale in one of the most critically-acclaimed performances of his career.

Scott Z Burns, known for his work on movies such as "Contagion", "The Bourne Ultimatum" and "The Report", will pen the adaptation, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The story is about Patrick Bateman, a wealthy, narcissistic, vain Manhattan investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer.

The project comes from Lionsgate film and will be produced by Frenesy Films. It will be executive produced by Sam Pressman, the son of Edward R Pressman who had produced the original movie through his company Pressman Film.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson.

Guadagnino, who earlier helmed "Challengers", "Suspiria", "Bones and All", "A Bigger Splash" and "Call Me By Your Name", most recently directed "Queer", starring Daniel Craig.

He is currently working on "After the Hunt" with Julia Roberts playing the lead role. PTI RB RB