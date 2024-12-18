Lucknow's Repertwahr Festival begins Thursday

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) The Repertwahr Festival, a leading performing arts event, is set to begin its 12th season on Thursday in Lucknow, offering a rich lineup of theatre, music, literature, comedy, and cultural showcases over its four-day course.

Veteran lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, Azhar Iqbal, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, are among notable artistes set to perform at the event, supported by Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, theatre will remain the core of the festival, with three major performances lined up for the event.

On December 20, 'HIND', a Hindustani adaptation of Fences, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and starring Sachin Khedekar, will take the stage. This will be followed by 'Runaway Brides' on December 21, directed by Faezeh Jalali, a satirical exploration of societal stereotypes.

The festival will close its theatre segment with 'The F Word' on December 22, a play by Akarsh Khurana that humorously examines family relationships, it stated.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by some of the country's leading artists. Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will open the Mahol stage on December 19, followed by Thaikkudam Bridge, a band known for its blend of rock, folk, and classical influences, on December 20. On December 21, Karan Kanchan, known for his vibrant beats, will perform, and the finale on December 22 will feature the iconic rock band Agnee.

The festival also boasts a vibrant literary section. Renowned writers and poets such as Javed Akhtar, Azhar Iqbal, Rahgir, Priya Malik, and Raman Negi will grace the Shabd stage, offering audiences an immersive experience through words and emotions. Comedy acts will add to the festival's entertainment, with stand-up performances by Gaurav Kapoor on December 20, Harsh Gujral on December 21, and Ravi Gupta on December 22.

Adding to the cultural appeal, the festival's Food Bazaar will highlight the rich culinary traditions of Lucknow, offering local delicacies. A Craft Bazaar will showcase traditional artistry like Chikankari and Zardozi alongside modern handcrafted items, providing an opportunity for visitors to explore and appreciate local craftsmanship, it said.

The festival started in 2009 as a modest theatre gathering. Tickets for the 12th edition to be held at Gate no. 6 of Janeshwar Mishra park the are available offline at Sahu Cinemas in Hazratganj and can be booked through Bookmyshow also, the organisers said. PTI KIS ZMN