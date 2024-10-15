Lupita Nyong'o says she hasn't watched 'Black Panther' since Chadwick Boseman's death

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Actor Lupita Nyong'o got emotional after she saw a clip of the late Chadwick Boseman from "Black Panther" at a BFI London Film Festival event, where she revealed that she hadn't watched their film since his death in 2020.

The Oscar winner was at the festival to promote her new film "The Wild Robot", reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I have to admit I haven't seen the film since Chadwick died. So I'm having a moment," she said.

As the audience encouraged her with a round of applause, Nyongo added: "It's okay. The grief is just the love with no place to put it, right? I don't want to run away from the tears or the grief. You just live with it." The actor, who played Nakia, the love interest of Boseman's Black Panther/Prince T'Challa in the movie, said she doesn't know whether she will ever be done shedding tears from "losing my friend".

"That experience will never be separate from the love that was formed... I watch this clip and I'm filled with grief... But I'm like, we get to see him alive, and that's so wonderful," she said.

Boseman died at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a secretive four-year-long battle with colon cancer.