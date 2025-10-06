Lyricist Prasoon Joshi to receive MP govt's Kishore Kumar Samman

Indore, Oct 6 (PTI) Lyricist Prasoon Joshi will be conferred with the Madhya Pradesh government's Kishore Kumar Samman for the year 2024 for his outstanding contribution to songwriting, an official said on Monday.

NP Namdev, director of the state culture department, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will present the award to Joshi during a ceremony in Khandwa, the birthplace of Kishore Kumar, on October 14.

The two-day award ceremony in Khandwa will begin on October 13, and local singers will perform light music on the first day, he said.

The state government annually confers the Kishore Kumar Samman on personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the field of acting, screenwriting, songwriting, and film direction.

Instituted in 1997, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

Over the years, cine personalities, including Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, Kaifi Azmi, BR Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Govind Nihalani, Javed Akhtar, Shyam Benegal, Yash Chopra, Dev Anand, Salim Khan, Sameer, Priyadarshan, Waheeda Rehman, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Dharmendra and Rajkumar Hirani, have received this honour. PTI HWP MAS ARU