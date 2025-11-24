Maddock Films release Dharmendra's character poster from 'Ikkis'

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The makers of "Ikkis" on Monday shared the character poster of the Bollywood veteran Dharmendra from the film, calling him a "timeless legend".

The actor essays the role of M L Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's directorial, which is set to release in theatres on December 25.

The film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Production banner Maddock Films uploaded the poster of the actor on the official X handle. "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - https://youtu.be/ebAznVtYY84?si=EmYrj15mohOEKOyM 'Ikkis' in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025," read the caption.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

"Ikkis" also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.