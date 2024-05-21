Maddock Films' unveils 'Munjya', movie to release on June 7

Mumbai: Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming movie "Munjya", a creature comedy movie which will be released in theatres on June 7.

The film is reportedly set in the same universe as the production banner's earlier movies -- "Stree" and "Bhediya".

"Munnis beware! Aa raha hai #Munjya! Makers of 'Stree' bring to you the perfect blend of comedy and horror to beat the summer heat for Gen Z, kids, and the whole family," Maddock Films posted on its social media handles along with the teaser.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is about the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system, the makers said in a press release.

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj of "Baahubali" movies fame.

A Maddock Films Production, “Munjya” is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik.