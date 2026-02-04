Madhur Bhandarkar wraps shooting 'The Wives'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Director Madhur Bhandarkar, best known for projects such as "Fashion", "Heroine" and "Chandni Bar", has wrapped shooting for his next film, titled "The Wives".

The film, which features Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala. It also marks Bhandarkar's 16th directorial.

The filmmaker shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. It comprised a series of pictures of Bhandarkar alongside the cast of the film and also had a picture of the cake with "Its a wrap. 'The Wives'," written over it.

"Today marks the wrap-up of my 16th film, #TheWives,#IntheShadowofStardom, an original & captivating story set in the glamorous world of star wives that we have delved into. Bringing this project to life is beyond exciting. Your unwavering support means the world as we completed the principal photography of the film. Endless gratitude to the dedicated actors & technicians who poured their hearts day and night into this project. Thanks to the team of Bhandarkar Entertainment & PJ motion picture," he wrote in the caption.

Bhandarkar's last directorial was "Babli Bouncer",1 which released in 2022. The film starred Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. He also served as a producer on a Marathi film "Circuitt". It released in 2023 and was led by Vaibhav Tatwawadi. PTI ATR ATR ATR