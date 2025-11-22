Madhuri Dixit essaying serial killer in new JioHotstar series ‘Mrs Deshpande’

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit will play a serial killer in “Mrs Deshpande”, a new thriller series from streaming service JioHotstar.

Billed as an exploration of identity and hidden truths, the show will premiere on December 19. It is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

The show follows the unsettling story of a seemingly ordinary woman whose quiet, everyday life masks far darker secrets, according to the official logline.

A teaser released by the OTT platform on Friday offered a glimpse into the world of "Mrs Despande", showing Dixit in a de-glam, restrained avatar as she calmly chops vegetables while a radio bulletin warns of a serial killer on the loose.

The series promises a slow-burning narrative built with “remarkable restraint and precision”.

"'Mrs. Deshpande' has been a truly fascinating and enjoyable journey for me. As I worked on the script, I saw only Madhuri in the title role and to have her play this complex character was an absolute joy.

"The deglamorised look is just the beginning as her character constantly keeps the audience second guessing the secrets that she hides behind the million watt smile. This character is a significant departure from anything the audience has ever seen her do and I guarantee that they will be blown away by her nuanced performance," Kukunoor said in a statement.

Dixit said the role pushed her into unfamiliar territory.

"It’s raw, unfiltered, and strips away the glamour, audiences usually associate with me. She is the most complex character I've ever played - you constantly feel like you know her, till you don't. Playing a character with so many shades of grey has been both exciting and nerve-wracking! I'm eager for the audiences to see this thrilling, new side of me," she added.

"Mrs Despande" will also feature Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles. PTI RB RB