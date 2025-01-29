Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri to star in Netflix comedy thriller ''Maa Behen''

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri will headline Netflix’s upcoming comedy thriller film "Maa Behen", which also features Ravi Kishan.

The movie was announced by Netflix on Tuesday during an event unveiling its India slate for 2026.

“Maa Behen” centres on Rekha and her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma, who find themselves at the centre of attention in their conservative neighbourhood after an unexpected incident leaves their neighbour’s dead body in their kitchen.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, known for "Tumahri Sulu" and "Jalsa". The story is by Triveni and Pooja Tolani, with the screenplay and dialogues written by Tolani. The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment, in association with Opening Image Films.

Dixit said it was the dark-comedy tone and the script that drew her to the film.

"When Sureshji came to me with the script, I was immediately interested because I’m a big admirer of him and his work. When he narrated the story, it felt like a story of a dysfunctional family, and I really enjoyed listening to it," Madhuri said.

"I wanted to do it because I haven’t done a comedy in a long time. That was the main reason. Once we all came together on set, the camaraderie and the understanding were amazing, it was immediate," she added.

During the presentation, hosts Aparshakti Khurana and Jamie Lever urged the actor to dance to her iconic 1990s hit “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” from the 1992 film Beta, to which Madhuri gladly obliged, recreating her signature moves much to the audience’s delight.

Triptii said she has been a huge fan of Madhuri.

"It was like one happy family working together, the credit goes to the director, producer and writer. I’m a huge a fan of Madhuri ma’am and she is very inspiring. She is a very good actress but she is a very nice human being and I’ve not seen a humble star like her," she said.

Social media influencer Dharna Durga is also part of the movie.